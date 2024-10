I have just stumbled across a quite astonishing headline in the Independent , which reports that a Northern Rail official has admitted the operator still uses fax machines to communicate with its train crews.The paper says that the shocking admission came as Northern mayors were grilling the rail operator on its poor performance on Wednesday, with issues raised including staffing problems, underinvestment, bad communication, and a lack of coordination with other parts of the sector – which has all led to repeated cancellations and growing anger among passenge:What hope is there for public transport when organisations like Northern Rail appear to be stuck in the 1970s in the way it administers its business?