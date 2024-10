The Mirror reports that a major report from the Refugee Council has found Labour inherited an asylum system in 'meltdown' that had been brought to a 'near-standstill' due to Conservative mismanagement.The report says that without Keir Starmer’s decision to scrap the Rwanda plan and kick-start asylum decision making, the backlog of people waiting for an initial judgement could have ballooned to over 177,000 by January - higher than in the pandemic:Despite this the Tories remain in denial. The current crisis in the UK asylum system is down to them and their thinly disguise small Englander policies, isn't it time they re-evaluated their approach?