Just when you thought that fracking was dead and buried in the UK, the Tories are proposing to revive the controversial method of drilling for gas.The Guardian reports that senior Conservatives are considering pushing for a lifting of the moratorium on fracking in England to become party policy.The paper says that Conservatives have criticised the energy secretary, Ed Miliband, for Labour’s election pledge to end new oil and gas licences in the North Sea, and some are mooting a return to experimenting with drilling onshore for gas in an effort to lower energy bills:Essentially then, the Tories are trying to recover support by adopting a policy that is deeply unpopular in the affected communities, that mines a greenhouse gas and thus is environmentally unsound, and which is supported by Liz Truss. What could possibly go wrong.