Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Breeding for Britain
If people thought Kemi Badenoch was off the wall in telling an interviewer that maternity pay is “excessive” and people should exercise “more personal responsibility", then clearly they should have paid more attention to what followed.
The London Economic website reports that a Conservative Party panel has discussed how to persuade women to “breed for Britain”:
According to Bylines Times reporter Adam Bienkov, a fringe meeting on immigration touched upon the matter of declining birth rates in the UK as they debated how to “grow more” social care workers.
It comes just hours after Kemi Badenoch, one of the leading candidates to replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party, suggested maternity pay was “excessive” in the UK and should be reconsidered in order to cut taxation.
I suppose asking people to have more sex to curb immigration is an improvement on the usual solurions that come from these gatherings. We just have to avoid thinking about them doing it.
