As we prepare to leave Brighton, Liberal Democrats are still buzzing, the number 72 on their lips and looking forward to what the future holds for the party. But is the future as rosy as we think? Andrew Rawnsley in the Guardian is clear that the path ahead of us is littered with difficult choices that could make or break the party.He says that we will have to sober up and do some intelligent thinking about how we use and retain our much enlarged parliamentary presence. That will include fortifying our gains so they don’t turn into losses come the next general election when the context will be very different.He points out that when voters who plumped for the Lib Dems in July were asked why they made that choice, less than a tenth of them said they always supported the party, while among those who had previously voted Conservative, just 9% said they could not see themselves voting for the Tories again in future. So we are far from impregnable in our new constituencies. And the big question is how we will position ourselves in the next four years:The party cannot keep walking a tightrope between left and right. We need to plan for the inevitable return of Tory voters to the fold. More importantly we have to understand that we cannot replace the Tories as an opposition while tacking to the left.In my opinion, our place on the political spectrum is as a radical centre left party. We need to find a way to make that work while holding onto all that we gained in July.