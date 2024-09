The Guardian reports that cabinet ministers have grave concerns about Rachel Reeves’s plan to axe the winter fuel allowance for all but the poorest pensioners.The papers says that frontbenchers believe the government will have to announce extra support in the budget or even earlier to cushion the blow for some of the people worst affected by the cut:They may only have been in power for two months, but in that time they have a chance to set the tone for the rest of their term. Do Labour really want to be remembered for penalising poor pensioners who cannot afford to heat their homes? If they don't sort this quickly, it will blight the rest of their term in government.