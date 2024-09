The Independent reports that allegations being expressed that vote fixing took place in the first round of the current Tory leadership competition.The paper says that suspicions surround former work and pensions secretary Mel Stride who, while seen as a decent chap, is not seen as a serious candidate to replace Rishi Sunak, somehow managed to get enough Tory MPs to put him on the original ballot and then got 16 votes, one more than Priti Patel in the first round – meaning the former home secretary was the one who was eliminated. This was achieved even though Mr Stride has not even had an official leadership campaign launch yet:Politics is notoriously a dirty game so it wouldn't be a surprise if these rumours turned out to be true. What is surprising is that any news outlet thinks that the Tory Party is still relevant and that their leadership election is worth writing about.