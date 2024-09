Talk to anybody and it is apparent that not only is the Labour vote soft, but that disillusionment with the new government has set in quickly after a number of decisions and some bad publicity that has undermined the party's image as one standing up for the poor and disadvantaged.However, as the Independent reports Labour’s standing with the public is holding firm despite a barrage of criticism for Keir Starmer and senior ministers over freebies, his chief of staff Sue Gray and unpopular policy decisions.The paper says that the weekly Techne UK tracker poll reveals that after a difficult conference in Liverpool for Labour - overshadowed by questions about the prime minister’s integrity and infighting - the party is still at 32 per cent, down just one point:The warning signs are though evident to see in the polls which find that trust in Labour is low with 42 per cent saying they would not vote in an election now, and 51 per cent saying they have no or little confidence in Starmer’s government.