One of the Tory party's big probems is their resemblance to the Bourbons - they have learnt nothing and forgotten everything. That much is apparent from remarks by Kemi Badenoch this morning, that must surely have sent some of her party's activists thinking back to the contest between Theresa May and Andrea Leadsom in 2016.Back then Leadsom was forced to withdraw from the Conservative leadership contest after she suggested in an interview with the Times that she would make a better prime minister than May because she had children, whereas her opponent had none. A firestorm ensued which threatened to sour the final, all-female leg of this contest and there was no coming back for the hapless South Northamptonshire MP.Now, we have Kemi Badenoch telling an interviewer that maternity pay is “excessive” and people should exercise “more personal responsibility”:Can she defy the odds and avoid Leadsom's fate. We can only wait and see.