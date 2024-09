The Guardian reports that the UK Government'srenters’ rights bill will ban landlords from renting out their properties for more than the advertised price in addition to an immediate ban on no-fault evictions.The paper says that this latest addition to the bill goes further than Labour promised while in opposition, being designed to keep a lid on the rapid increase in rents that has contributed to the housing crisis, especially in the south of England:They add that the move is designed to dampen the rampant rent rises in the private market and stop people being priced out:All this is very welcome, however, even though it is still early days, it would be good too to hear what the government's plans are for leasehold properties, which are another source of unfairness in the housing market.