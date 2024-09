Labour gathered in Liverpool at the weekend for its first annual conferencen since winning the general election under fire for a series of controversial decisions and unsettled by a series of leaks over rows about Sue Gray's pay and the Downing Street operation.The reaction of several senior cabinet members has been to single out the top civil servant in Whitehall as a potential source of the briefings and call for his sacking.The Independent reports that Keir Starmer is being urged by several cabinet ministers to sack the top civil servant in Whitehall immediately and stamp his authority on the new Labour government:It seems that gaining power is synonymous with paranoia. It's just that nobody expected it to set in so early.