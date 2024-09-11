Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Over half of pensioners will heat their homes less this winter
a press release from a political party but the survey it refers to is genuine and disturbing.
An opinion poll carried out on behalf of the Liberal Democrats has found that over half (55%) of UK pensioners who were asked say they will likely heat their homes less this winter due to the withdrawal of the Winter Fuel Payment, while four in ten (39%) say they will cut back on essentials.
The poll also found that two-thirds (65%) say they will take cost-cutting measures due to the government’s announcement to withdraw the Winter Fuel Payment support with one in five (19%) saying that they will eat less this winter.
As Ed Davey says, the decision to cut the Winter Fuel Allowance, which was ratified by the House of Commons yesterday, will put untold stress on pensioners, with many facing a heartbreaking choice between heating and eating this winter. He adds:
“While we understand the dire state the Conservatives left the public finances in, now is not the time to be cutting support to some of the most vulnerable people in our society."
Fifty two Labour MPs abstained from voting on the regulations, indicating the level of discomfort amongst the governing party. The pressure is on the Chancellor of the Exchequer to find a compromise which will help the two million pensioners that Age UK calculate will be most badly hit by this decision.
