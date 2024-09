Sometimes it seems that only the Tories are really convinced that the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda might make a difference, but as the Mirror reports , there is no unanimity there either.The paper says that, even as two Tory leadership rivals plan to reinstate the scheme, ex-Tory PM Sir John Major has lashed out at it as "odious" and "un-British":And it is not just that the schene is immoral. It is also expensive and based upon a legislative fantasy as the paper sets out:No wonder Cleverly and Jenrick lack all credibility in trying to resurrect the plan.