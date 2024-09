The Guardian reports that a 31-year-old controversially made a peer by Boris Johnson set up a PR firm that accumulated more than £2m in assets in just 12 months – and includes the former prime minister as one of its clients.They say that Ross Kempsell – now Lord Kempsell – is listed as the sole director of the firm Hyannis Strategy, which also has a contract with news channel GB News, which the ex-Tory leader is due to join as a presenter and commentator:Sometimes it does help to know the right people.