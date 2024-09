The big difference between Labour and the Liberal Democrats is that we believe in enabling people and letting them take responsibility for their own choices, in contrast Labour prefer to take take charge of our lives and dictate how we lead them. There is no localism here only central control.There is no better illustration of this than the agenda being set out by Keir Starmer and his health secretary to stop us harming ourselves in an effort to save the NHS.As the Guardian reports , plans to ban junk food ads and to stop children buying high-caffeine energy drinks are among radical public health measures being drawn up by ministers to prevent illness:This amounts to a massive power grab by the UK government, direction and control, rather than persuasion and education. It is the same old Labour.