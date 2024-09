The Daily Post reports that Welsh Government has spent more than £200m to get people walking and cycling but activity rates have dropped or remained static.The paper adds that the Active Travel Fund, established in 2018, helps local authorities develop and deliver improvements to active travel infrastructure and related facilities like adding cycling and walking paths. They say that this fund or equivalent expenditure by local authorities increased significantly between 2018-19 and 2023-24, from £20 million to £46 million:To use a well-worn cliché, you can lead them to water, but you can't make them drink.