The cuts to the winter fuel allowance for millions of pensioners and the refusal to abolish the two-child cap on child benefit are demonstrably the wrong decisions, because they penalise the worst-off in our society to achieve a disputed fiscal outcome, while leaving the better-off untouched.Now, it may well be that they plan to hit the asset-rich in the budget, but that does not excuse the undue haste to flex their governmental muscles at the expense of vulnerable groups in our society. And it seems that the wider Labour Party agree with that assessment.The Independent reports that delegates at the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Wednesday voted to reverse the introduction of “means-testing for the winter fuel allowance” as part of a union motion.The paper says that the vote will be seen as a blow for Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, even though motions at the party conference are non-binding and the government is not required to respond to them, as it highlights a major division within the party over the controversial policy:The impact of these decisions is already being reflected in the polls and on the doorstep. No wonder the wider Labour Party are nervous.