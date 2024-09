The Guardian reports that Labour has promised to crack down on benefit fraud by reintroducing “snooper’s charter” proposals mooted under the last government that would allow welfare officials to request information from claimants’ bank accounts.They say that a fraud, error and debt bill will require banks and other financial institutions to share data that may help identify benefit fraud as part of a package of measures designed to “catch fraudsters faster” and save £1.6bn over five years:Important as it is to tackle fraud the new Labour government need to tread carefully here, and make sure that they get it right.