Poor Larry. The undisputed king of Downing Street has seen off many rivals, but is he now getting a bit old to deal with a feisty kitten and its older sidekick?The Independent reports that the veteran mouser faces fresh competition for his following the news that Keir Starmer is bringing a new kitten home.The paper says that the Prime Minister has let his children get the kitten after “a long summer of negotiations”, meaning Larry will welcome a long-awaited recruit:At least they didn't get the dog.