



If these politicians can't see how this looks to pensioners who have been denied their winter fuel allowance and are struggling to heat their home, a single mother with more tha two children who has been denied child benefit, or to the tens of millions of workers in this country whose pay has not kept up with inflation and are reliant on in-work benefits, then they don't deserve to be sitting in the House of Commons in the first place.



Donors are largely after influence, which is why many of them give these gifts in the first place. Is that really an appropriate way to conduct our public affairs?



Many would have no problem with donations to individuals and political parties to help pay for election and campaign expenses, because the alternative would either be state funding or confining representative politics to the filthy rich, but there is no justification for all these gifts and corporate hospitality. The rules should be changed, and soon.