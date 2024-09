With a binding vote scheduled for Tuesday on whether to axe the winter fuel allowance for all but the poorest pensioners, Ed Balls, a major Labour figure has now waded into the debate saying that he has major doubts about the decision.The Guardian reports that confirmation of the vote comes amid growing unease within the party about backing the plans. They say it will take place next Tuesday after the Conservatives submitted a motion to annul the government’s change to regulations – a change that ordinarily would not be subject to a vote:Remarkably, the MP for Swansea West, a former CEO of the Resoluton Foundation, who has been particularly vocal about poverty has gone to ground on this issue. We will see how he votes on Tuesday.