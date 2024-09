The Mirror reports that a survivor of the Grenfell Tower disaster has warned more lives could be destroyed as those responsible may not face justice before 2030.The paper says that the Inquiry into the 2017 fire, which claimed 72 lives, blamed “decades of failure” by those in power and "systematic dishonesty" from building firms for the tragedy, and as a result police are under pressure to speed up the criminal probe into the Grenfell disaster as families have already waited seven years for the Inquiry's findings.Shockingly, the Metropolitan Police has said it needs from 12 to 18 months to study the report before any criminal charges are brought, while Lord Macdonald, a former Director of Public Prosecutions has warned that criminal trials may not start before 2029, with verdicts only being returned the following year.Potential offences include corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter, perverting the course of justice, misconduct in public office, health and safety offences, fraud, and offences under the fire safety and building regulations:What is also disturbing is that many buildings are still at risk because government ministers in England and Wales have dragged their heels in forcing owners to remove dangerous cladding. Isn't it about time that was sorted out.