The BBC report that the Senedd Commission has asked for a 16% uplift to its budget for 2025-26, taking the total figure to £84.3m, after the cost of preparing the Senedd for more politicians rose by an extra £1.2m.The broadcaster tells us that the Commission wants the extra money to deliver "the biggest change since devolution", as the number of Members of the Senedd (MSs) rises from 60 to 96 in 2026:I have argued before that there is no justification for 96 members of the Senedd, and that a more realistic number is 80, which would enable MSs to do their job properly without adding significantly to the cost of supporting them.This is also Welsh Liberal Democrats policy, so why the party's leader supports 96 members is a mystery.