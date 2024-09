The Guardian reports on fears by the sector bosses that Labour has discarded its social care commitments and seems set to repeat the failure of previous governments to tackle the care crisis.The paper says that announcements by Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, that she would not cap costs for older people’s care and Stephen Kinnock, the care minister, that he would scrap a fund giving training for 37,000 care workers, have alarmed the social care sector.Writing in the Observer, the chief executives of Care England (CE), the Homecare Association (HA) and the National Care Forum (NCF) say ministers have chosen to prioritise the NHS over social care, while failing to recognise they are interdependent:br>This is an issue that cannot be put off for too long if the mess that the health service is in to be sorted out.