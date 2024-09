The Financial Times reports on research by economists at Aston University which has found that Brexit is having a “profound and ongoing” impact on Britain’s trade with the EU, with goods exports and imports still being hit by the bureaucratic barriers erected by leaving the single market.The paper says that modelling by the economists has estimated that annual exports to the EU are 17 per cent lower and imports 23 per cent behind where they would have been if Brexit had not occurred, with negative impacts increasing during 2023:The onus has to be on the new Labour government to sort this out, with rejoining the single market high on the agenda.