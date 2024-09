No, not the Liberal Democrats conference. The event I am currently attending is packed, fringe meetings are lively and exhibitor stands numerous. Session are high-spirited and the number seventy-two pops up in every speech and every venue. They even had it in lights at the rally. It is the Tories who appear to be struggling.The Guardian reports that low interest is challenging organisers of the Conservatives annual get-together, with business day tickets still not sold, speakers reluctant to engage and attenders dialling back their time:It seems you reap what you sew in politics.