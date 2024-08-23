Friday, August 23, 2024
Welsh Labour continues to fail health service
Nation Cymru reports that the latest Welsh NHS performance statistics have been described as ‘damning’ for new First Minister Eluned Morgan.
The site says that the Statistics released today by the Welsh Government on the activity and performance of the Welsh NHS between June and July 2024 have shown a further increase in waiting times across Wales for treatment, taking figures to a record high:
Baroness Morgan was appointed Wales’ Minister for Health and Social Services in 2021 and replaced Vaughan Gething as First Minister earlier this month.
The latest statistics reveal that at least 615,300 patients are currently on a waiting list in Wales, just under 20% of the total population. Those waiting more than a year for a first outpatient appointment rose by 5.5%.
There are also increases in the number of patients waiting over eight weeks for diagnostic services, patients waiting for therapy services and those starting cancer treatment.
Overall cancer treatment times improved over the month but remained well below target. 56.7% of patients started treatment within 62 days of cancer being first suspected. This is better than the last two months.
Ambulance response times also improved slightly, with 48.2% of “red” calls reached within eight minutes.
There were improvements to A and E waiting times, with 69.3% waiting less than four hours, however more than 10,100 patients waited more than 12 hours to receive treatment.
Labour haVve been in charge in Wales now for twenty five years and during that time both the health service, education and the economy have struggled to meet the targets set for them, often getting worse.
