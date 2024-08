The Guardian reports on research from the Resolution Foundation which has found that the two-child benefit cap has contributed to a widening gulf in regional poverty, leaving almost half of all children in some towns and cities living below the breadline.The paper says that the thinktank found that there is a “very strong relationship” between local levels of child poverty and the share of families affected by the measure introduced by the previous Conservative government:According to the foundation, the failure to tackle entrenched regional inequalities over the past three decades had been compounded by the policy, leaving almost half of all children living in Birmingham, Tower Hamlets in London, Manchester, Sandwell, Stoke-on-Trent, Oldham, Wolverhampton and Walsall to grow up in families in poverty:Whether these points will cut through to the former Chief Executive of the Resolution Foundation, who is now the MP for Swansea West and who voted to keep the cap, is yet to be seen.