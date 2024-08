Keir Starmer has quite rightly said that those who have been participating in the horrendous and racist attacks on immigrants, asylum seekers and people of colour over the last few days 'will regret taking part in this disorder.' Let's hope that they do and that the full force of the law is brought to bear on the perpetrators of this violence.But at the same time action needs to be taken against those public figures who have helped to fuel this disorder.The Guardian reports on comments by one Liverpool MP who says that the Commons standards watchdog should hold Nigel Farage to account over his “dangerous comments” following the week’s violent disorder in the wake of the Southport murders.People in positions of authority have a duty to uphold the law, not incite lawlessness. If Farage had questions he should have doen his job and turned up to Parliament to ask them. He needs to be held accountable for his actions as well.Meanwhile, the Guardian also reports on the view of Dame Sara Khan, who was Rishi Sunak’s independent adviser for social cohesion and resilience until May this year and acted as counter-extremism commissioner under both Theresa May and Boris Johnson, that the Conservative government left the UK wide open to the far-right violence erupting across parts of the country by ignoring red flags and stoking fires with a culture war agenda.In a damning intervention, Khan said that repeated and urgent counsel that far-right extremists were exploiting gaps in the law to foment violence on social media had been ignored while top-rank politicians over a number of administrations sought to gain advantage by waging culture wars:It seems that it is not just Farage and his Reform party who have things to answer for.