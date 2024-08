I am often shocked by what Tory politicians say but rarely surprised. However, Tory leadership contender and former Minister, Robert Jenrick managed to both shock and surprise me yesterday with unprecedented ignorance from a so-called mainstream politician.As the Independent reports , Jenrick sparked outrage after saying people shouting “Allahu Akbar” on London streets “should be arrested immediately”.As the paper points out “Allahu Akbar” is an Arabic phrase meaning “God is greater” or “God is greatest” which is commonly used in prayer and as a declaration of faith:The reaction to this statement has been predictable and justifiable:We knew that the Tory party had a problem with Islamophobia but for a prospective leader to be so open and obvious about it is shocking and shows how far down this slippery slope the Tories have gone.