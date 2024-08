The Independent seeks to start a debate . asking are social media companies doing enough to tackle disinformation online? The short answer is no.They point out that last week’s headlines provide a pointed example of how quickly platforms can be used to spread disinformation:As the paper says government ministers seem determined to prosecute those who have incited these riots online, but more is called for. There needs to be serious penalties for the owners if they continue to allow their platforms to promote illegality in this way.