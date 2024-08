At last we know. Nigel Farage, the MP for Clacton has published his declaration of interests and they are a doozy.THe Guardian reports that the Reform leader appears to have become the highest-earning MP, having made almost £1.2m a year from GB News:£97,900 for 32 hours work a week, nice work if you can get it and doesn't leave him much time for his other job.. No doubt his constituents in Clacton will be delighted for their MP. if only they knew how to get hold of him.