Those pensioners who will be missing out on the winter fuel payment thanks to Labour's decision to means test it will be devastated to discover that the average household energy bill is set to rise by 9% in October when the latest change to the price cap takes effect. Nation Cymru reports on the view of energy consultancy Cornwall Insight that it expects the typical household’s energy bill to rise to £1,714 a year, up from £1,568 currently, on 1st October:With the charity Independent Age suggesting that Labour's shake-up of winter fuel payments could mean that hundreds of thousands of pensioners who are entitled to it could miss out, further price rises will make mattrs worse.