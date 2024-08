If we are to get any sort of ceasefire, we have to force the Israeli government to the table and the best way to do that is to reduce their ability to make war on civilians in the way they have been.

The Guardian reports that a Foreign Office official has resigned over the UK’s refusal to ban arms exports to Israel because of alleged breaches of international law.The paper says that Mark Smith, a counter-terrorism official based at the British embassy in Dublin, said he had resigned after making numerous internal complaints, including through an official whistleblowing mechanism, but receiving nothing but pro-forma responses:This is an issue that has been highlighted a number of times in Parliament. The UK government may not be actually selling the arms but they are licensing their export, and while they do so they are implicitly endorsing these attrocities.