The Guardian reports that Labour MPs have begun quitting X in alarm over the platform, with one saying Elon Musk had turned it into “a megaphone for foreign adversaries and far-right fringe groups”.The paper says that over the weekend, newly elected MPs took to WhatsApp groups to raise growing concerns about the role X played in the spread of misinformation amid the far-right-led riots in parts of England and Northern Ireland:Pesonally I am still persevering with twitter, but I am keeping it under review and using the block button liberally. This exodus by MPs may well catch on.