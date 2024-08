The Guardian reports that the National Pensioners Convention has urged Rachel Reeves to reverse her “ill-advised” decision to strip most pensioners of their winter fuel payments, or risk millions of people being forced to choose between turning on the heating or preparing a hot meal.The paper says that Jan Shortt, the general secretary of the Convention, one of the UK’s biggest campaigning organisation for older people, has written to the chancellor, noting many older people may “not survive to see the spring or any other season” after the payments are cut:Already this decision is starting to look like a major blunder by Reeeves, a slow burner that will build resentment amongst a section of the electorate with a higher propensity to vote. It is reminiscent of the decision by Gordon Brown in 1999 to raise the state pension by just 75p, the lowest increase since the annual upratings began.That decision too, created a huge rift between the then Labour Government and pensioners. Is Reeves on the same slippery slope?