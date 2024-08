You can tell it's the silly season when right wing newspapers have nothing better to do than lead on the removal of a picture from No. Ten Downing Street, effectively promoting the subject of that portrait to cult status much like past leaders of totalitarian countries of both the left and right.The Independent reports Keir Starmer has had a portrait of Margaret Thatcher removed from his new grace and favour pad.The paper tells us that Starmer's biographer, Tom Baldwin said that the prime minister found the £100,000 painting, which was commissioned by Gordon Brown, “unsettling” – sparking outrage among Conservative MPs:Personally, I would also find that portrait disturbing and have litte time for what Thatcher did in office, but that is my personal opinion. Others may think differently, but when those people think that a portrait is more important than the legacy of its subject then they really have lost the plot.