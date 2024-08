The Independent reports that Keir Starmer has been criticised for lacking ambition in his bid to reset relations with the EU, after he rejected the idea of free movement for under-30s and rejoining the students’ Erasmus scheme even before talks got underway.The paper says that the prime minister made it clear he was not open to a deal that would make it easier for young people from the UK and the European Union to travel, when he held a joint press conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday:The new government need to understand that what majority there was for Brexit in this country has filtered away as the consequences of that dceision become more and more appparent and the economy struggles under the weight of the measures that leaving the EU have brought in.Rejoining may well be off the agenda, but if there is to be a reset then it must involve some changes and the prime minister must be open to implementing them.