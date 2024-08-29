Thursday, August 29, 2024
No ambition
Independent reports that Keir Starmer has been criticised for lacking ambition in his bid to reset relations with the EU, after he rejected the idea of free movement for under-30s and rejoining the students’ Erasmus scheme even before talks got underway.
The paper says that the prime minister made it clear he was not open to a deal that would make it easier for young people from the UK and the European Union to travel, when he held a joint press conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday:
Despite Sir Keir having described the renegotiation as “a once-in-a-generation opportunity”, there are concerns that he is not willing to be flexible on a proposal that is strongly supported in the EU.
It was Sir Keir’s fifth meeting with Mr Scholz since becoming prime minister, as the two opened talks on a Germany-UK bilateral deal to be completed by the end of this year.
The prime minister said the proposed treaty with Germany would be the first step in an overhaul of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, which has created visa and trade barriers for the UK since it departed the EU in 2020.
Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said: “This is a positive step forward after years of the Conservatives trashing the UK’s relationship with Europe. But the new government needs to be more ambitious about rebuilding stronger ties with our European allies.
“That should start with agreeing a youth mobility scheme, giving young people the opportunity to easily live and work across the continent.”
Richard Kilpatrick, campaigns manager at European Movement UK, added: “For clarity, the draft offer from the European Commission to the European Council is youth mobility between a single member state and the UK; it is not freedom of movement for under-30s. Nor is the TCA (trade and cooperation agreement) review a renegotiation – it is a very rigid framework with little chance of meaningful change.
“What can and should happen is a series of agreements alongside the TCA that will go a little way in repairing the damage caused by Brexit, and show our European neighbours that we are serious about improving our relationship with the EU.
“Youth mobility is one area; participation in Erasmus+ and culturing touring visas are others. In the long run, we need to stop using the future of our young people, the success of our music industry and our economic future as bargaining chips, and instead review our future relationship in Europe openly and transparently. Every day, it becomes clearer that we need the independent forward-looking inquiry we have been pushing the UK government to agree to.”
The new government need to understand that what majority there was for Brexit in this country has filtered away as the consequences of that dceision become more and more appparent and the economy struggles under the weight of the measures that leaving the EU have brought in.
Rejoining may well be off the agenda, but if there is to be a reset then it must involve some changes and the prime minister must be open to implementing them.
