When Eluned Morgan was elected as First Minister she told us that she was going to be different, that she was going to listen to the people of Wales, however the reality may not be what we all thought. Nation Cymru reports that the Welsh Government has clarified that Eluned Morgan’s “listen to Wales” summer engagement programme does not actually entail any pre-advertised events at which people can turn up to ask her questions or put points to her:Somebody should mention that it isn't really a listening programme when the First Minister chooses who speaks to her and what the subject matter is. If she is really serious about this she should schedule some meetings where people can put their point of view across.