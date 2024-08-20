Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Listening to who?
Nation Cymru reports that the Welsh Government has clarified that Eluned Morgan’s “listen to Wales” summer engagement programme does not actually entail any pre-advertised events at which people can turn up to ask her questions or put points to her:
Based on what they had read about the First Minister’s “listening” tour, a number of Nation.Cymru readers contacted us to get information about the times and places where they could meet her, ask her questions and express their views to her.
We asked the Welsh Government for a list of dates and venues, but were told by a spokesperson: “There isn’t a schedule as such – just that the FM (as FM and as Welsh Labour leader) is using every opportunity to get out and about and meet people and seek out / listen to their views (eg Pembrokeshire Show, Pontypridd market – town centre, Eisteddfod, supply chain businesses in Port Talbot etc).”
Former Bridgend council Labour leader Jeff Jones, one of the Nation.Cymru readers interested in finding out when Baroness Morgan would be available, said: “This seems more like a PR stunt than an organised attempt to find out what people in Wales are really thinking and what priorities they would like to see the Welsh Government pursue. It sounds a bit random – like going into a pub in Canton and chatting to whoever happens to be there over a drink.
“If it’s a genuine exercise, there should surely be a report produced so that Members of the Senedd and the public can debate the points made.”
Somebody should mention that it isn't really a listening programme when the First Minister chooses who speaks to her and what the subject matter is. If she is really serious about this she should schedule some meetings where people can put their point of view across.
