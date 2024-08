The Observer alleges that a hidden tracking tool in the website for Reform UK collected private browsing data about potentially millions of people, often without consent, and shared it with Facebook for use in targeted advertising.They say that their investigation has found that people visiting the website for Nigel Farage’s anti-immigration party had details of their activity captured by a digital surveillance tool known as a Meta pixel:h an interest in the party, he said. Meanwhile, those clicking links to become a member were revealing “sensitive political information about who they are and what they believe in”, which they may not wish to share.Now the Information Commissioner's Office is examining the information about Reform’s use of tracking pixels as part of a wider review of “the data protection harms arising from use of online tracking technologies”. This could get interesting.