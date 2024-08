Following on from headlines about Nigel Farage's £1.2m a year GB News salary, the Mirror dives into the declarations of interests by other MP s, with Reform MPs continuing to raise eyebrows.The paper says that Reform Deputy Leader Richard Tice, who has frequently railed against ‘globalists’ and “elites”, accepted a long weekend in Germany paid for by Le Cercle - an allegedly CIA-funded secret society which supported Apartheid in South Africa in the 1980s and whose membership has allegedly included heads of state, intelligence operatives, industry chiefs and envoys from the Vatican..They say that it has existed since the 1950s but has no public presence and has never revealed its founders - however former Tory minister Alan Clark claimed in his diaries that Le Cercle was "funded by the CIA":The next time any of these MPs rail against the deep state, treat them with exteme scepticism.