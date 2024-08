The Mirror reports on a survey conducted by Victims’ Commissioner Helen Newlove which found that disabled victims of crime have been “infantilised and patronised” by police with nearly half (45%) dissatisfied with their experience in the criminal justice system, and just 20% feeeling confident that they would get justice by reporting a crime, fewer than the already dismal 23% across all groups.The paper says that one wheelchair user told the survey a police officer asked them why they did not have “someone looking after” them to stop crimes happening to them, while Baroness Newlove, in her report, said the findings were “particularly concerning when you consider disabled people are 57% more likely than non-disabled people to be a victim of headline crime”:THe Minister for Safeguarding is quite right when she says that too many victims of crime have been failed by the criminal justice system. Trust is broken and it is vital the entire system improves to regain public confidence. Let's hope she starts to put it right.