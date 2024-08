The Indpendent reports that the Prime Minister, in an apparent hint that further regulation could be considered, has said that the Government will have to “look more broadly at social media” after recent rioting.They remind us that false information which spread on social media about the identity of the alleged Southport knife attacker has been seen as playing a role in sparking the recent violence, leading some to call for tougher regulation:However, as Marina Hyde points out in the Guardian , there are much wider considerations, which suggest that confining the government's response to throwing the rioters in prison and toughening up the Online Safety Act won't really cut it. She writes:There is, of course, no excuse for the violence that has erupted in our towns and cities over the last few weeks, but nobody can deny that one of the reasons these far-right agitators have been able to get such a reaction on social media is because they have struck a chord amongst many ordinary, law-abiding people. You only have to look at the memes doing the rounds on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, often posted by non-political citizens to see that that is the case.People feel that they are being overlooked by the system, that those running the country do not have their best interests at heart. And decisions taken by the new government over the two-child benefit and the winter fuel allowance are just reinforcing that impression. Agitators are exploiting this discontent.By all means fix social media, but let's have some action on wealth equality as well.