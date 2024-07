Labour have dominated Welsh politics for nearly a hundred years, and have formed the government in the Welsh Senedd since it was formed in 1999, but are cracks beginning to appear in this hegemony, and if so how serious is it?We have already seen an implosion in the Senedd, with the First Minister being forced out by his own colleagues, Boris-Johnson-style, and there is no doubt that this, combined with Labour's inability to get to grips with public services, is going to hit them badly in the polls, but it is the long-term electoral trends, heavily disguised by the first-past-the-post system that could really hit Labour for a six.As the Guardian points out , although Welsh Labour won its 28th general election in a row this month, the results effectively sealed Mr Gething’s fate:They conclude that the tensions between the devolved government in Cardiff and Westminster require creative dealmaking, rather than meek deference, to resolve:The question is whether Welsh Labour are capable of carrying out that repair.