His vision is tantamount to the dystopian world portrayed in Margaret Atwood's Handmaid's Tale with one crucial difference: not being a Christian himself Trump apparently plans to let others impose their religious dictatorship while he presides over it as an atheist overlord, barking out orders, consuming endless McDonald's burgers and imprisioning his enemies.



He has to be stopped.

We always knew that Trump wasn't a democrat, and now he has confirmed it in explicit terms. The Guardian reports that the Republican nominee for President of the United States has ignited alarm among his critics after telling a crowd of supporters that they won’t “have to vote again” if they return him to the presidency in November’s election.The paper tells us that Trump said on Friday night at a rally hosted in West Palm Beach, Florida, by the far-right advocacy group Turning Point Action:Bizarrely, he continued, with a slight shake of his head and his right hand pressed against the left side of his chest, to say:But, he added:The paper says that Trump’s remarks – delivered not far from his Mar-a-Lago resort and home – were immediately met with consternation in some political quarters:If nothing else this speech confirms Trump as an existential threat to democracy in America and, for that matter, the rest of the world.