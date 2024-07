The Guardian reports that Thames Water has been urged to show greater transparency over its finances and accused of “financial chicanery” after it emerged its board had approved a £150m dividend hours before its shareholders U-turned on providing emergency funding.The paper says that the board of the struggling water supplier agreed to the payout at a meeting on 27 March. The following day, the debt-laden company said its investors were no longer willing to provide £500m of funding they had previously pledged, raising the prospect that the company may be temporarily nationalised. Thames Water made no mention of the dividend payment at that point:Thames Water is just the tip of an ongoing scandal in which water companies are putting profit before the environment. That is why the Liberal Democrats have put in place a policy to bring these companies to heel. This involves:* Setting meaningful targets and deadlines for water companies to end sewage discharges inIntroduce a Sewage Tax on water companies profits to fund the cleanup of waterways.to waterways.* Introducing a Sewage Tax on water companies profits to fund the cleanup of waterways.* Reducing the number of licences given to water companies permitting them to discharge sewage into rivers.* Strengthening Ofwat’s powers to hold the companies accountable for discharging raw sewage into rivers.* Adding local environmental groups onto water companies’ boards.At the end of the day, however, the obvious solution is to renationalise the companies and have them working for the public benefit once again.