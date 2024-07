With the Kings speech imminent and a legislative programme of about thirty five bills predicted, none of them is more important than the single reform that will help to alleviate child poverty in this country.The Guardian reports that the first real test of Labour’s hardline approach to public spending is the two-child benefit limit introduced by the Conservatives in April 2017. This prevents households from claiming universal credit or child tax credit for a third or any subsequent child born after this date:If Labour fail this test so early in their administration then we really should be questioning what they are for.