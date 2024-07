The Welsh Older Persons' Commissioner is quite right in urging the Chancellor of the Exchequer to reconsider her plans to change the eligibility rules for Winter Fuel Payments.As Nation Cymru reports , the payments of up to £300 have been made available to everyone above state pension age, but from this winter pensioners will only receive a payment if they are receiving pension credit:The worst part of this announcement is that the money saved is not being invested in the country's future, it is being used to help fund the Tories' cut in National Insurance. So, effectively, poorer pensioners are being asked to help subsidise those in work.Combined with the refusal to end the two-child cap on child benefit, one has to ask why this Labour government wants penalise the poorest members of our society? Weren't they elected to stop that happening?