The Independent reports on the view of Sir Andrew Dilnot, whose government-backed commission proposed a cap on social care costs, that the Labour government has “failed another generation of families” with the cancellation of a series of planned social care reforms.Rachel Reeves announced the cancellation of the Dilnot reforms on Monday, alongside a swathe of other spending cuts to address a black hole in the public finances left by the previous Conservative government. Dilnot described the changes as “a tragedy”:More broken promises from Labour and another vulnerable section of society abandoned.