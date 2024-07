As if it weren't bad enough having a cohort of professional carers who are underpaid, and a consequent shortage of workers due to Brexit, the government seems intent on penalising those voluntary carers who look after family and friends by ensuring that they are unable to supplement their measly income with a part time job.The Guardian reports that those teachers, NHS staff and other key workers who do balance part-time work with caring for loved ones are quitting their jobs to avoid being hit with huge cash penalties for breaching carer’s allowance rules.They say that research into the human impact of the penalties found sanctions running into thousands of pounds, triggered by opaque rules, and poor administration by benefits officials playing havoc with carers’ working lives, health and finances:This was an issue raised by Ed Davey in his first Prime Minister's questions as leader of the third largest party in the House of Commons. It is one that the new government urgently needs to address before the already creaking care system starts to fall apart.